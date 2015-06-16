Returning LME contango cuts through copper's confusion: Andy Home

A port worker checks a copper shipment that is to be exported to Asia, in Valparaiso port, northwest of Santiago, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper trading this year has been a slugging match between bulls and bears.

January’s precipitous plunge to $5,353.25 per tonne, basis three-month delivery on the London Metal Exchange (LME), marked an early win for the bears, albeit with more than a little assistance from like-minded funds in China.

Then followed a gradual bull fight back with the market regaining all of those early losses and a bit more by the May 5 high of $6,481. Since when the price has been drifting lower again to a current $5,770 with the bulls again on the back foot.

Each side has had its cheerleaders with heavyweight bank analysts also slugging it out in research print.

Copper itself has generated a sufficiently mixed and contradictory set of signals to allow neither side to claim victory.

Now, however, comes another development and one that may tilt the balance of the match decisively in the bears’ favor.

Welcome back copper contango!

RETURN OF CONTANGO

The benchmark cash-to-three-months part of the LME forward curve closed Monday valued at $31-per tonne contango.

That may not sound like much but, extraordinarily, it is the widest front-spread contango since October 2013.

Indeed, LME copper spent all of 2014 and the first four months of this year in backwardation, the tightness persisting even during the mayhem of the January price collapse.

That may have been in part because of an ever-present dominant long position holder controlling a large part of the exchange stocks and sitting astride the nearby spreads.

As of the close of business Friday that dominant long was still there, although it had slipped down a banding, holding 30-40 percent of available LME stocks.

The LME’s market reports are backdated by two days so it will be interesting to see whether the marked loosening of the spread structure this week is reflected in any further change in the size of position.

Either way, though, the return of this wide a contango is significant in what it says about metal availability in a market that has offered so few clear-cut clues to its own underlying dynamics this year.

Such has been copper’s contradictory confusion, even before factoring in the latest act in the Greek euro drama, that everyone has been left trying to second-guess what is going on from visible stock movements.

These, however, are themselves all too problematic indicators.

STOCKS MOMENTUM CHANGES

In broad-brush terms, for example, LME copper stocks surged over the first couple of months of 2015, peaking at 342,625 tonnes in March, by which stage they were up by 165,600 tonnes on the start of January.

That wasn’t enough to tilt the spread structure out of backwardation so it seems counter-intuitive that it is happening now after a period of falling stocks.

However, when it comes to the LME’s warehousing system, the devil is in the detail.

The recent downtrend has really reflected the movement of copper out of just two locations, Antwerp and to a lesser extent New Orleans. Neither may be representative of broader physical trends.

Antwerp saw the cancellation of 37,500 tonnes in three tranches of 12,500 tonnes over May 8, May 11 and May 12. That metal has since been leaving. The current tally stands at 29,350 tonnes gone with 23,375 tonnes still awaiting load out.

Beware round numbers in LME stock movements. The mathematic neatness of those cancellations argues strongly for relocation rather than shipment to end-users.

Moreover, even with headline stocks falling, open tonnage, which is the ultimate liquidity base of the LME contract, had stabilized over May around the 215,000-tonne level.

Since then there have been too significant developments.

Firstly, 21,450 tonnes of canceled metal at Johor in Malaysia were re-warranted, adding to open tonnage.

Secondly, there has been a new significant inflow at Rotterdam, 12,250 tonnes last week and another 5,625 tonnes yesterday.

The combination has lifted open tonnage in the LME system to 246,625 tonnes.

Both headline trend and, more significantly, open tonnage trend appear to be turning.

SUMMERTIME BLUES

Emphasis on the word “appear” in that sentence but there are good reasons to believe the shift in LME stocks momentum may have further to run.

Physical premiums have been soft the world over in recent weeks, suggesting that falling LME stocks were not representative of the state of the broader market.

Or as LME broker Triland Metals put it in a Friday report, “this widening of contangos seems to contradict the fall in LME and (Shanghai Futures Exchange) warehouse stocks and better reflects reports we have from clients of good availability of cathodes against a background of softer premiums.”

Then there is the onset of northern hemisphere summer. Copper usage has a marked seasonality to it, to the point that the International Copper Study Group seasonally adjusts its supply-demand balance assessments.

Traditionally, copper usage tends to peak in the second quarter of any year and trough in the third, reflecting summer holiday scheduling.

In other words, rising exchange stocks are a “normal” feature of the market over the summer months.

It’s worth noting that COMEX stocks are already reverting to this norm, a steady downtrend over the first four months going into reverse towards the end of May. Inventories in the COMEX warehousing system have already risen by 2,566 tons in the first two weeks of June.

The return of contango to the front LME spreads may be a pointer that something similar is going to happen in the bigger LME warehousing system, although the trend may, as ever, be difficult to filter out from the noise of movements such as those at Antwerp.

CONTRARIAN SIGNAL

Of course copper wouldn’t be copper if all the signals were transmitting in unison.

So it’s worth pointing out that while COMEX and, now LME, stocks appear to be rising again, those registered with the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) are still falling.

They are down by 107,196 tonnes since the start of April, although still up by 30,874 tonnes on the start of January after their own early-year surge.

The front part of the SHFE curve is still backwardated, albeit only marginally to the point that the spot-to-second-month spread has been dipping in and out of contango.

As with LME stocks, what you see is only part of the true picture.

In China that means factoring in those stocks sitting in limbo in Shanghai’s bonded warehouse zone. These are much reduced from their peak of a couple of years ago, at least partly due to the loss of appetite for the copper collateral trade after the Qingdao port scandal last year. But they are still significant at over 500,000 tonnes or so.

That said, any further potential tightening in visible inventory in China may provide some much-needed ammunition if the copper bulls are going to stay in the game.

Because on the LME at least the return of contango to the tune of $31 per tonne suggests the bears are currently in the ascendancy.