China's property troubles may hit copper after steel

LONDON (Reuters) - A slump in China’s property sector that has hit steel consumption may be a warning signal for industrial metal copper, which reacts with a time lag to the construction cycle.

The extent of the impact is not yet clear, but for some, falling steel demand is raising concerns about Chinese copper demand growth this year.

Steel is mainly used in the early stages of construction while copper is largely consumed towards the end of the building process in electrical cabling and plumbing. Additional copper is also needed for consumer appliances once housing is sold.

”Recent sharp weakening in steel demand ... may be the ‘canary in the copper market’, Goldman Sachs analyst Max Layton said.

“To the extent steel demand weakness reflects weak new (housing) starts, this may be a prelude to declining copper-intensive construction completions.”

China is the largest global consumer of both steel and copper, accounting for nearly half of the total for each metal.

The Chinese property sector is widely regarded as one of the biggest threats to overall economic growth.

Average new house prices fell 6.1 percent in March, the seventh consecutive monthly decline, while growth in China’s real estate investment in the first quarter slowed to 8.5 percent, the lowest rate since 2009. [ID:nL4N0XD3LY] [ID:nL4N0XA2FG]

That slump had a clear impact on steel demand.

China’s apparent crude steel consumption fell for the first time in three decades in 2014 and continued the decline this year, sliding 6.2 percent in the first quarter, the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said. [ID:nL4N0XQ1MG] [ID:nL4N0V12DC]

COMPLETIONS EXPECTED TO WEAKEN

Both steel and copper prices have fallen in the past 12 months -- the steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange is down 26 percent, while benchmark copper

on the London Metal Exchange has shed 7 percent.

Analysts agree China’s copper demand growth will affected by the property sector, but opinion varies on the extent.

“The degree of weakness is steel is unique and is unlikely to mean the same weakness for copper,” said Xiao Fu, head of commodity markets strategy at Bank of China International in London.

She said Chinese property sales have tended to lead steel consumption by two to three months while this in turn has led copper demand by a further two to three months.

Analyst Daniel Hynes at ANZ in Sydney says normally there is a lag of three to six months between copper and steel demand, but that in some cases it could be double.

“Copper’s consumption pattern is more complex ... more diversified, we’ve seen support from other sectors such as electricity,” Hynes said, adding that China’s demand growth would still be in “the low single digits”, about 4 to 5 percent.

“Over the past couple of years the full effect on copper demand from construction has been delayed because property has been sitting empty.”

Layton said there is a lag of about 18-24 months between the start of new Chinese construction projects and completion.

For the past two years, late-cycle construction completions have grown as developers attempted to maintain cash flows, but completions are due to be weak for the next two years, said Layton, who expects copper to slide to $5,200 a tonne by the year end from around $6,400 now.