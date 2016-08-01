FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Podcast: Inside the cord-cutting movement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 1, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Podcast: Inside the cord-cutting movement

Bethel Habte

2 Min Read

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014.Mike Blake/File Photo

The “cord-cutting” phenomenon isn’t new. A 2015 Pew survey of television habits found one-in-seven Americans have cut their cable or satellite subscriptions.

Young adults (18-29) were the group most likely to have made the move (19 percent) with 16 percent reporting that they never had a subscription at all.

But numbers only tell a part of the story. With streaming services, a-la-carte programming purchases and “freemium” options, young adults are still getting – and paying for – television they want.

Reuters ventures into the homes of seven young adults who have cut the cord to see how and why, and what life after cable has been like.

Though traditional watching habits have faded, the interviews reveal patterns in millennial living rooms that could be new norms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.