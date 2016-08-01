Podcast: Inside the cord-cutting movement

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014.

The “cord-cutting” phenomenon isn’t new. A 2015 Pew survey of television habits found one-in-seven Americans have cut their cable or satellite subscriptions.

Young adults (18-29) were the group most likely to have made the move (19 percent) with 16 percent reporting that they never had a subscription at all.

But numbers only tell a part of the story. With streaming services, a-la-carte programming purchases and “freemium” options, young adults are still getting – and paying for – television they want.

Reuters ventures into the homes of seven young adults who have cut the cord to see how and why, and what life after cable has been like.

Though traditional watching habits have faded, the interviews reveal patterns in millennial living rooms that could be new norms.