U.S. puts conditions on CoreLogic's buy of Dataquick
March 24, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. puts conditions on CoreLogic's buy of Dataquick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. antitrust authorities have put conditions on CoreLogic Inc’s proposed $661 million buy of DataQuick Information Systems after assessing that the deal would limit competition in the market for certain bulk real estate data.

The Federal Trade Commission’s proposed settlement order requires CoreLogic to license to Renwood RealtyTrac, its national assessor and recorder bulk data as well as several ancillary data sets that DataQuick provides to its customers.

CoreLogic is the largest provider of certain national real estate assessor and recorder data in the United States. DataQuick offers licenses for national assessor and recorder bulk data.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler

