FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corinthian Colleges to sell 2 WyoTech campuses
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 19, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Corinthian Colleges to sell 2 WyoTech campuses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - For-profit education company Corinthian Colleges Inc COCO.O said it plans to sell two of its WyoTech campuses in the next 12 months, but is yet to identify buyers and evaluate proposals.

Corinthian - known for its Everest, Heald and WyoTech campuses - said it would sell its WyoTech campuses in Sacramento, California and Daytona Beach, Florida.

WyoTech campuses offer courses in automotive training.

The company — hit the most in the new regulatory environment that has plagued for-profit colleges for more than a year — is shutting and selling campuses to cut student debt default rates.

High student debt at its colleges can increase the risk of losing access to federal student aid, which accounts for a majority of the company’s revenue.

Corinthian said until the sale was completed, the two WyoTech campuses will be accounted for as discontinued operations. It expects to take a related charge in the fourth quarter.

It is already in the process of selling four Everest campuses and shutting three Everest campuses.

Shares of the company closed at $2.56 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.