French operator Coriolis interested in Bouygues business telecom arm: Les Echos
January 11, 2016 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

French operator Coriolis interested in Bouygues business telecom arm: Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French mobile telecom operator Coriolis in interested in taking over the business telecommunications arm of Bouygues Telecom, which is in merger talks with France’s number one operator orange, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday.

Orange (ORAN.PA) and Bouygues’ (BOUY.PA) merger could create a French giant with more than half of the country’s fixed-line and mobile markets, but the merger could also force them to give up some assets to gain regulatory approval.

“This is what the two parties are currently discussing. Coriolis wants to help them make their choice,” Les Echos reported.

“We will have the critical mass to offer a real alternative to the future duopoly in the enterprise market,” Pierre Bontemps, Coriolis’s Chief Executive Officer was quoted by Les Echos as saying.

The paper said Coriolis will begin negotiations this week to buy Bouygues’ business telecoms assets.

Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
