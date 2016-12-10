FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Cornerstone OnDemand to consider sale under investor pressure: Bloomberg
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 10, 2016 / 12:12 AM / 8 months ago

Cornerstone OnDemand to consider sale under investor pressure: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Santa Monica-based Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD.O) has received approaches from potential buyers as shareholders including Praesidium Investment Management push the company to run a formal process, Bloomberg reported.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said Cornerstone has not hired a bank to actively pursue a sale. (bloom.bg/2hgapGd)

Cornerstone and Praesidium were not immediately available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

(This story deletes incorrect reference that Cornerstone OnDemand said it received approaches, paragraph 1)

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.