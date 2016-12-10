Cornerstone OnDemand to consider sale under investor pressure: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Santa Monica-based Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD.O) has received approaches from potential buyers as shareholders including Praesidium Investment Management push the company to run a formal process, Bloomberg reported.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said Cornerstone has not hired a bank to actively pursue a sale. (bloom.bg/2hgapGd)

Cornerstone and Praesidium were not immediately available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

(This story deletes incorrect reference that Cornerstone OnDemand said it received approaches, paragraph 1)