July 11 (IFR) - Anheuser-Busch InBev on Wednesday unveiled a USD7.5bn bond offering, with proceeds to be used to fund its acquisition of Grupo Modelo.

The four-part offering consists of a $1.5bn 3-year bond at T+50bps, a $2bn 5-year at T+80bps, a $3bn 10-year at T+105bps and a $1bn 30-year at T+120bps.