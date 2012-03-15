Factbox: Ethisphere's most ethical companies of 2012

(Reuters) - The Ethisphere Institute, a New York think tank, included 145 companies in its sixth annual list of the world’s most ethical companies, up from 110 in 2011.
Companies are evaluated for having, and enforcing, clear policies on areas including bribery, supplier conduct and investor communications.
The list has steadily become more global over the years and this year’s version includes two of India’s largest companies -- Tata Steel Ltd and Wipro Ltd.
Below is a list of the 35 companies that made their debut appearance this year:
Aleyska Pipeline Service Company
Applied Materials Inc
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Blue Shield of California
Coloplast A/S
Concurrent Technologies Plc
EDP Energias de Portugal
Enmax Corp
Ethical Fruit Co
Henry Schein Inc
Holland America Line
Kennametal Inc
Kimberly-Clark Corp
The Mosaic Co
NiSource Inc
Novation
OfficeMax Inc
Old National Bank
Pantheon Enterprises
Petco
Portugal Telecom
The Progressive Group of Insurance Cos
Realogy Corp
Seabourn
Shiseido Co
Spectra Energy Corp
SRA International Inc
Tata Steel Ltd
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
Tokio Marine Holding
Westpac Banking Corp
William E. Connor and Associates Ltd
Wipro Ltd
Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Maureen Bavdek