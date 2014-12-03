FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The most and least corrupt countries in the world
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

The most and least corrupt countries in the world

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin-based watchdog Transparency International published its Corruption Perceptions Index for 2014 on Wednesday.

The index is based on expert opinions of public sector corruption and ranks countries on a scale from 0 (perceived to be highly corrupt) to 100 (perceived to be very clean).

The following table lists the ten most corrupt countries in the world, according to the anti-graft group.

Country 2014 2013 Change

Somalia 8 8 0

North Korea 8 8 0

Sudan 11 11 0

Afghanistan 12 8 +4

South Sudan 15 14 +1

Iraq 16 16 0

Turkmenistan 17 17 0

Uzbekistan 18 17 +1

Libya 18 15 +3

Eritrea 18 20 -2

The following table lists the ten least corrupt countries in the world, according to the index.

Country 2014 2013 Change

Denmark 92 91 +1

New Zealand 91 91 0

Finland 89 89 0

Sweden 87 89 -2

Norway 86 86 0

Switzerland 86 85 +1

Singapore 84 86 -2

Netherlands 83 83 0

Luxembourg 82 80 +2

Canada 81 81 0

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.