Vopak, Shell, Greenergy to buy Petroplus UK refinery
June 26, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

Vopak, Shell, Greenergy to buy Petroplus UK refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The administrator of the Coryton refinery, which was formerly run by now insolvent Petroplus (PEPFF.PK), said on Tuesday a joint venture of Vopak, Shell UK Ltd (RDSa.L) and Greenergy have agreed to buy the site in UK.

“The Administrators understand that the joint venture parties intend that the future use of the site is to be an import terminal, after significant reconfiguration of the existing site,” the administrator said in a press statement.

Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov

