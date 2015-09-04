Cosmo gets U.S. approval for agent aimed at easing polyp removal

ZURICH (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given marketing authorization for SIC 8000, a product used in gastrointestinal tract procedures.

Cosmo said SIC 8000 lifts mucous membranes in the esophagus, stomach, small and large intestines and other organs during removal of things such as polyps.

Its shares, which had been suspended on the Swiss stock exchange, resume trading at 0935 GMT, the exchange said.