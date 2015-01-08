FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three dead, four missing after tourist boat sinks off Costa Rica
January 8, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 3 years ago

Three dead, four missing after tourist boat sinks off Costa Rica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - At least three people died and four were missing after a tourist catamaran carrying around 100 passengers sank off Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast on Thursday morning, the public security ministry said.

The catamaran sank off the Punta Leona beach resort after emitting a distress signal, public security ministry spokesman Jesus Urena said. The cause of the accident was not yet known.

Costa Rica has been experiencing exceptionally strong winds this week, according to the National Meteorological Institute.

In a tweet, the public security ministry identified one of the dead as a woman from the United States and an 80-year-old British man.

According to the ministry, 57 passengers were rescued and taken to the beach town of Herradura while 40 others went to the port town of Caldera.

Reporting by Zach Dyer; Editing by Grant McCool

