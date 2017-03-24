SAN JOSE, Costa Rica Costa Rica detained a Somali citizen suspected of "international terrorism" after he entered the Central American country from neighboring Panama, Costa Rica's security ministry said on Thursday.

U.S. authorities "confirmed that the person is allegedly linked to international terrorist organizations and sought his immediate detention to begin investigating the case," the ministry said in a statement.

Costa Rican authorities identified the suspect as a 25-year-old with the last names Ibrahim Qoordheen, who entered the country on Monday through the border town of Paso Canoas, 358 kilometers (222 miles) south of the capital.

After consulting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Costa Rican officials on Wednesday arrested the individual, who had been transferred to a migrant shelter.

He is currently in police custody in the capital city of San Jose awaiting interrogation by ICE officials who are currently in Panama and while his immigration status is being defined, the ministry said.

