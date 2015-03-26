FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costa Rica fires ambassador in Venezuela after vocal support of Maduro
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Costa Rica fires ambassador in Venezuela after vocal support of Maduro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica fired its ambassador in Venezuela after the diplomat gave an interview in which he defended the Venezuelan government, the Central American country said on Wednesday.

Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis had said that the government did not share the opinion of ambassador Federico Picado, whose interview with local newspaper La Nacion was published last weekend.

“The content of the statements and the possibility of giving an interview was not previously discussed,” as is the rule, Costa Rican Foreign Minister Manuel Gonzalez said in a news conference.

In the interview, Picado, who had been in Caracas for two months, asserted that a shortage of basic products was due to “political factors” and “big business” trying to destabilize the country and hurt the government’s credibility.

Picado also defended the decree powers that Venezuelan’s parliament granted Maduro after U.S. President Barack Obama declared Venezuela a threat to U.S. national security earlier this month.

Reporting by Enrique Pretel; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.