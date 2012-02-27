Costa Cruises liner calls for help after fire on board

ROME (Reuters) - A liner owned by the same company as the Costa Concordia, which ran aground off Italy last month, sent out a distress signal in the Indian Ocean on Monday after a fire in the engine room left it without power, the company said.

Costa Cruises said the fire on the Costa Allegra had been put out and no passengers were hurt.

At least 25 people died when the Costa Concordia ran aground off the island of Giglio last month.

The Costa Allegra, with 636 passengers and 413 crew on board, was sailing some 200 miles south west of the Seychelles, the company said.

Crew were working to “restore functionality” to the ship and tugs and other support vessels were on their way to offer assistance, Costa Cruises said.