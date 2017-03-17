FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Costa Rica says wins permit to export pineapples to China
#Big Story 10
March 17, 2017

Costa Rica says wins permit to export pineapples to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Costa Rica has received authorization to ship pineapples to China, opening a new market for the world's top exporter of the fruit, the Costa Rican government said on Thursday.

"This authorization will allow us to sell our pineapple in China, a country that shows a growing trend in consuming and importing this product," Trade Minister Alexander Mora said in a statement.

The Central America country had been seeking a phytosanitary permit to send pineapple to China since 2010. Costa Rican pineapple exports rose more than 8 percent in 2016 to a five-year high of $873 million, according to government data.

The United States and Europe currently buy 97 percent of the country's production.

Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Editing by Sandra Maler

