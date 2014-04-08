Costa Rica's next president wants narrower currency band

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica’s president-elect wants to see the national currency trade in a narrower band to avoid volatility that has sent it on a roller coaster ride over the last few months, the center-left former diplomat said.

Costa Rica’s colon, which trades in a band set by the central bank that is currently between around 500 and 825 colones per dollar, is down 9 percent this year, after firming in December.

The rollback of stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which had boosted demand for risky emerging market assets, has hammered the currency.

“The first thing is to flatten the (trading) bands. That is fundamental,” President-Elect Luis Guillermo Solis told Reuters in an interview. “We want smaller bands to allow for less aggressive fluctuations.”

The colon slumped nearly 9 percent at the start of March to its weakest level in four years, according to Reuters data, then whipped back nearly 3 percent by the end of the month.

Solis, an academic who has never held elected office, easily won Costa Rica’s presidential election on Sunday, ousting the graft-stained ruling party after its candidate quit campaigning a month ago.

Solis will be able to nominate four of the central bank’s seven policy board members after he takes office on May 8.

Helio Fallas, Solis’s running mate, gave more details on where the new government would like to see the currency trade.

When asked whether he would like to see the band’s ceiling for the colon lowered to 600 from around 825, Fallas told Reuters: “Yes.”

“Right now, it’s incredibly high,” Fallas added.

On Tuesday, the colon was trading at 543 per dollar.

The central bank typically sells dollars when the colon reaches the upper limit of the policy band, and buys dollars when it reaches the “floor” of 500.

To avoid volatility, the central bank also has the authority to intervene when the currency is within the band, a power it has been using lately to stem fluctuations.

Some, including Solis, criticize the central bank for not offering more straightforward criteria on when it will act.

“Trying to avoid speculation, the bank actually stimulated it, by not having clearer policies on when the bank will intervene with an injection of dollars ... it produces a situation of great uncertainty,” Solis said.

FISCAL WOES WEIGH

Despite rising debt that now stands at over half of gross domestic product (GDP), Solis has promised not to raise taxes in the first two years in office. He has, however, pledged to boost social spending in areas such as education.

The fiscal deficit is expected to climb to 6 percent of GDP this year from 5.4 percent in 2013. The incoming president hopes to slash the shortfall by increasing tax collection, and combating corruption and inefficiency.

“The first thing to do is reach government, see in what state the calculation of the deficit is, and then find ways ... to lower it by 2 or 3 points,” he said. “It’s perfectly possible for a country to live with a deficit of 2 or 3 percent, which isn’t the end of the world as long as the economy is growing.”

Costa Rica’s economy grew by around 3.5 percent last year, according to preliminary figures from the central bank.

Solis said he also hopes fiscal reforms, including a bid to convert the sales tax into a value added tax, could start to be negotiated in the first two years.

However, the new president faces a struggle to pass major laws: his Citizen Action Party (PAC) will only have 13 out of 57 seats in the national assembly, where nine parties will sit.