Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Costa Rica

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northwestern Costa Rica on Saturday, three days after a powerful 7.6-magnitude quake hit the Central American country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake on Saturday was centered 40 miles south-southeast of Liberia, Costa Rica, at a depth of 22 miles.

There was no immediate report of damage. Wednesday’s quake, the severest in Costa Rica in over two decades, sparked landslides and knocked down buildings, but caused no deaths. It was also centered in the northwestern part of the country.