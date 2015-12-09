Costco comparable-store sales fall as dollar hurts

Corporate logos are seen on the rear of a Costco membership card/American Express credit card in this photo illustration taken in Toronto, Ontario February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

(This December 8 story was corrected to say net income attributable to the company fell, not rose, in paragraph 5)

(Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) reported a fall in comparable-store sales for the third straight quarter as a stronger dollar reduced the value of sales from overseas markets.

Comparable sales, including fuel and foreign currency impacts, fell 1 percent in the first quarter ended Nov 22, 2015. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected growth of 0.3 percent.

Costco gets almost 30 percent of revenue from outside the United States. The dollar rose about 13 percent against a basket of currencies in the 12 months through November.

Excluding fuel and foreign exchange impact, comparable-store sales rose 6 percent, above the 5.9 percent growth expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $480 million, or $1.09 per share, from $496 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $27.22 billion from $26.87 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of $1.17 per share on revenue of $27.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.