Costco fourth-quarter comparable-store sales fall 1 percent
September 30, 2015 / 1:22 AM / 2 years ago

Costco fourth-quarter comparable-store sales fall 1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Corporate logos are seen on the rear of a Costco membership card/American Express credit card in this photo illustration taken in Toronto, Ontario February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

(Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) reported a fall in comparable-store sales for a second straight quarter as a stronger dollar reduced the value of sales from overseas markets.

Comparable sales, including fuel and foreign currency impacts, fell 1 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Aug. 30. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a drop of 1 percent.

Net income attributable to Costco rose 10 percent to $767 million, or $1.73 per share, in the quarter, from $697 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
