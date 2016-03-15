Teamsters recommends rejection of Costco contract

(Reuters) - Teamsters unions representing 16,000 workers of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) on Tuesday recommended its members reject a contract offer from the retailer due to a long-running disagreement over its pension plan.

The main sticking point is Costco’s decision not to bend to a union request that 3,500 members on the East Coast on a 401(k) pension plan be allowed to join the defined benefit pension plan provided to 12,500 members in California, the International Broth3rhood of Teamsters said in a statement.

Costco has characterized the proposal as its “last, best and final offer,” the union said. Costco could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rome Aloise, a chief negotiator for the union, said the pension issue was also a sticking point three years ago during the last round of contract negotiations when members ultimately accepted Costco’s contract. In addition to giving East Coast members a defined contribution pension, California workers want a higher company contribution to the plan, the union said.

Costco has a reputation as a good employer with relatively high wages, standing out in a retail industry that has come under increased criticism from labor activists in recent years for not paying workers enough to make ends meet.

“They are overall a very good employer. It is unfortunate that we’ve come to this loggerhead and hopefully we can work something out,” Aloise told Reuters, estimating that Costco union members earned about $17 an hour on average.

Members will vote on the contract later this month. The contract will be approved if a majority of votes are cast in favor of it. But if a majority vote against the contract the union will seek to reopen negotiations, Aloise said.

Aloise said it is possible there could be a strike if the company refuses to renegotiate but that he considered it unlikely, noting there had not been a strike since the Teamsters started representing Costco workers in the 1970s.

“I‘m hopeful that there won’t be,” Aloise said.

Costco’s shares were up about 1 percent at $154.07 in afternoon trading on Tuesday.

In its latest annual report issued in October, Costco said that it had 205,000 employees globally, all non-union with the exception of those represented by the Teamsters. It said it considered its employee relations to be very good.

