Costco's April same-store sales miss forecasts

(Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) posted a 4 percent rise in comparable sales in April, falling short of analysts’ forecasts as the strong dollar depressed the value of its overseas sales.

Analysts were expecting same-store sales to increase 5.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Data.

International same-store sales at the largest U.S. warehouse club operator, rose 3 percent in April.

Net sales at the group, which currently operates 602 warehouses, rose 7 percent to $7.25 billion for the four-week period ended April 29.