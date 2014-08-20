FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. regulators deem July 2011 cotton expiry 'orderly' in exchange review
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 20, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. regulators deem July 2011 cotton expiry 'orderly' in exchange review

Chris Prentice

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said that a review of market surveillance during a period of alleged supply squeeze showed that IntercontinentalExchange Inc. adequately monitors physical deliveries against cotton futures contracts.

A Commodity Futures Trading Commission report, dated July 22, revealed that ICE specifically investigated a July 2011 cotton futures contract expiry that is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit. The U.S. regulators concluded the delivery proved “orderly.”

Lawyers for Louis Dreyfus Commodities [AKIRAU.UL], which has been accused of manipulating the market during that time period, have cited the review in a bid to get a New York judge to reconsider a motion to dismiss the case, according to court documents seen on Wednesday.

The CFTC said it took into consideration surveillance changes that have been implemented in the aftermath of the wild price swings of 2011 and that the ICE Futures U.S. has the tools to monitor physical deliveries and position limits.

Former Glencore Xstrata Plc trader Mark Allen has sued Louis Dreyfus’s Allenberg Cotton and Term Commodities units and others, saying they created the illusion of a supply crunch three years ago. A judge in late 2013 denied Louis Dreyfus’s move to dismiss the case.

Glencore is not involved in the complaint.

In response, Allen’s counsel said the CFTC review was “limited,” takes into account an anti-manipulation ICE amendment and other changes since the events, and does not undermine the case, according to a court document filed on Wednesday. They noted the CFTC report does not address the May 2011 delivery cotton futures contract, which is also included in the lawsuit.

In its July report, the CFTC recommended that the exchange boost its oversight of hedging exemptions and clarify rules regarding the reporting of open interest.

An ICE spokeswoman declined to comment. Counsel for Allen and a spokeswoman for Louis Dreyfus could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reporting by Chris Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.