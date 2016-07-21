FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Perfume maker Coty names Camillo Pane as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trader works at the trading post that trades Coty Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 13, 2013.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Perfume maker Coty Inc said on Thursday Camillo Pane would take over as chief executive in October, following the scheduled closing of its acquisition of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty business.

Bart Becht, the current interim CEO and chairman, will continue to serve as chairman, the company said.

Pane spent 20 years at Reckitt Benckiser Plc prior to joining Coty, where he is currently executive vice president of the company's category development.

Coty last year bought P&G's beauty business, which includes brands such as Clairol and Wella, in a $12.5 billion deal.

The company said Pane would focus on revenue growth while Becht would focus on the integration process related to the merger.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
