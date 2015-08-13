Demand for Coty's cosmetics makes up for weak perfume sales

A trader works at the post that handles Coty Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in this June 13, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

(Reuters) - Coty Inc (COTY.N) reported higher-than-expected sales for the first time in five quarters as strong demand for its Sally Hansen nail products and Rimmel cosmetics more than made up for declining sales of its perfumes.

The company, which makes fragrances for brands such as Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs, has been expanding its product portfolio as demand for its perfumes weakens due to fierce competition.

The efforts seem to be paying off, with cosmetics replacing fragrances as Coty’s biggest business by revenue in the fourth quarter.

Coty’s shares rose as much as 9 percent on Thursday.

Cosmetics will be an area where Coty will have more success as long as it keeps up with product launches and innovations, said Neil Saunders, the chief executive of research firm Conlumino.

Coty said sales of its cosmetics rose 13 percent in the quarter, while fragrance sales fell 10 percent.

The contribution of cosmetics to Coty’s total sales grew to 42 percent in the fourth quarter from 29 percent in the first quarter, while the share of fragrances shrank to 40 percent from 54 percent.

Coty said last month that it would buy 43 brands from Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), including Wella and Clairol hair treatment products.

Coty also announced a $700 million share buyback program on Thursday and said it had raised its annual savings target by $70 million to $270 million by 2017.

Cost-cutting is helping the company report a profit, but the drop in revenue is “disappointing”, Saunders said. He does not expect sales to rise before the third quarter of the year ending June 2016.

Coty CEO Bart Becht said an improvement in sales would take longer than anticipated, with “very modest growth” expected in 2016.

Coty reported net income of $21 million, or 5 cents per share, attributable to the company for the quarter ended June 30. It had reported a loss in the year-earlier quarter due to a $316.9 million asset impairment charge.

Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share.

Revenue fell 2.1 percent to $1.02 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 7 cents per share and revenue of $999 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coty’s shares were up 5.5 percent at $30.29 in noon trading.

Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had risen about 64 percent since the company went public on June 13, 2013.