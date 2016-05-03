Coty sharply raises estimate of costs related to P&G deal

A trader works at the trading post that trades Coty Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Perfume maker Coty Inc (COTY.N) sharply raised its estimate of costs related to its $12.5 billion acquisition of beauty product brands from Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), sending its shares down sharply on Tuesday.

Coty, the U.S. maker of Calvin Klein and Chloe perfumes, agreed in July to buy more than 40 brands from P&G, including Wella and Clairol hair-care products, as part of a strategy to reduce its dependence on its struggling fragrance business.

The company said it now expected one-time costs related to the acquisition to total $1.2 billion over the next four years.

In July, Coty had said it expected costs of about $500 million over three years.

Coty also said it expected to save $780 million annually in the four years after the deal closes in October. It said earlier it expected to save $550 million over three years.

“...The shorter-term accretion is below expectations, although the synergy number did go up and the base is lower,” JP Morgan analyst John Faucher wrote in a client note.

The company’s shares were down 8.3 percent at $28.49 in late trading. Up to Monday’s close, the stock had risen about 21 percent this year.

Coty also swung to a net loss for the third quarter ended March 31 and reported its first profit miss in seven quarters as operational and acquisition-related costs jumped.

The company has been spending billions to expand its beauty and skin-care businesses to reduce its reliance on fragrances, whose sales have fallen for the past seven quarters.

Most recently, Coty paid about $1 billion to buy the beauty care unit of Brazil’s Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA).

Fragrance sales fell 4 percent in the quarter.

Weak demand for products such as Sally Hansen nail polishes in the United States pushed down sales in the Americas, Coty’s second-biggest market, by 7.3 percent. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Coty’s biggest market, sales rose 11 percent.

Total net revenue rose 1.8 percent to $950.7 million, but it was the first rise in six quarters.

Coty reported a net loss of $26.8 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with net income of $75.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Coty earned 9 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 12 cents per share and revenue of $970.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Acquisition-related costs jumped to $37 million from $300,000. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 11 percent.