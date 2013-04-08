Factbox: Winners at the Academy of Country Music awards

(Reuters) - The Academy of Country Music awards were handed out in a televised ceremony on Sunday in Las Vegas. Following are a list of winners in key categories handed out during the show.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Eric Church - “Chief”

SONG OF THE YEAR (composers/publishers/artists)

Miranda Lambert - “Over You” (written by Lambert and Blake Shelton)

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR (artists/producers/record company)

Miranda Lambert - “Over You”

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Florida George Line

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Thompson Square

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Little Big Town