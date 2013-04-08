FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Winners at the Academy of Country Music awards
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Music News
April 8, 2013 / 4:20 AM / in 4 years

Factbox: Winners at the Academy of Country Music awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Academy of Country Music awards were handed out in a televised ceremony on Sunday in Las Vegas. Following are a list of winners in key categories handed out during the show.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Eric Church - “Chief”

SONG OF THE YEAR (composers/publishers/artists)

Miranda Lambert - “Over You” (written by Lambert and Blake Shelton)

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR (artists/producers/record company)

Miranda Lambert - “Over You”

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Florida George Line

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Thompson Square

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Little Big Town

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.