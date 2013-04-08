Factbox: Winners at the Academy of Country Music awards

(Reuters) - The Academy of Country Music awards were handed out in a televised ceremony on Sunday in Las Vegas. Following are a list of winners in key categories handed out during the show.
Luke Bryan
Jason Aldean
Miranda Lambert
Eric Church - “Chief”
SONG OF THE YEAR (composers/publishers/artists)
Miranda Lambert - “Over You” (written by Lambert and Blake Shelton)
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR (artists/producers/record company)
Miranda Lambert - “Over You”
Florida George Line
Thompson Square
Little Big Town
Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Doina Chiacu