Factbox: Country Music Awards, list of nominees

(Reuters) - The Country Music Association on Tuesday announced the nominees for the 47th annual CMA Awards, which will be awarded on November 6 during a televised ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

The nominees are as follows:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR:

Jason Aldean

George Strait

Blake Shelton

Taylor Swift

Luke Bryan

SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

“Cruise,” Florida Georgia Line

“Highway Don’t Care,” Tim McGraw with Taylor Swift, Keith Urban

“Mama’s Broken Heart,” Miranda Lambert

“Merry Go ‘Round,” Kacey Musgraves

“Wagon Wheel,” Darius Rucker

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

“Based on a True Story,” Blake Shelton

“Blown Away,” Carrie Underwood

“Red,” Taylor Swift

“Same Trailer, Different Park,” Kacey Musgraves

“Tornado,” Little Big Town

SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters’ award):

“I Drive Your Truck,” written by Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington and Jimmy Yeary for Lee Brice

“Mama’s Broken Heart,” written by Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves for Miranda Lambert

“Merry Go ‘Round,” written by Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Brandy Clark for Kacey Musgraves

“Pontoon,” written by Barry Dean, Natalie Hemby and Luke Laird for Little Big Town

“Wagon Wheel,” written by Bob Dylan and Ketch Secor for Darius Rucker

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Carrie Underwood

Kacey Musgraves

Kelly Clarkson

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Blake Shelton

Eric Church

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

The Band Perry

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR:

Big & Rich

Florida Georgia Line

Love and Theft

Sugarland

The Civil Wars

Thompson Square

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR:

“Boys ‘Round Here,” Blake Shelton featuring Pistol Annies

“Cruise,” Florida Georgia Line with Nelly

“Don’t Rush,” Kelly Clarkson featuring Vince Gill

“Highway Don’t Care,” Tim McGraw with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban

“The Only Way I Know,” Jason Aldean with Luke Bryan and Eric Church

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR:

Brent Mason on guitar

Dann Huff on guitar

Mac McAnally on guitar

Paul Franklin on steel guitar

Sam Bush on mandolin

MUSICAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

“Blown Away,” Carrie Underwood

“Boys ‘Round Here,” Blake Shelton featuring Pistol Annies

“Downtown,” Lady Antebellum

“Highway Don’t Care,” Tim McGraw with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban

“Mama’s Broken Heart,” Miranda Lambert

“Tornado,” Little Big Town

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Brett Eldredge

Florida Georgia Line

Kacey Musgraves

Kip Moore

Lee Brice