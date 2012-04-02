FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Winners at the Academy of Country Music Awards
April 2, 2012 / 3:40 AM / 6 years ago

Factbox: Winners at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Following is a list of winners on Sunday night at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which annually is among the biggest events in country music.

Entertainer of the Year

Taylor Swift Male Vocalist

Blake Shelton Female Vocalist

Miranda Lambert Album

Miranda Lambert, “Four the Record” Single record

Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, “Don’t You Wanna Stay” Song (songwriting)

Eli Young Band, “Crazy Girl” Vocal Group

Lady Antebellum New Artist

Scotty McCreery Vocal Duo

Thompson Square Vocal Event

Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, “Don’t You Wanna Stay” Video

Toby Keith, “Red Solo Cup” Songwriter

Dallas Davidson

Reporting by Vernell Hackett; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

