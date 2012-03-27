Couple to wed live on Country Music Awards show

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A New Jersey couple, who unexpectedly found love during the grief of bereavement, plan to marry on a country music awards show on Sunday and be serenaded by Martina McBride.

Country fans Christina Davidson, 31, and Frank Tucci, 33, will exchange wedding vows live on television during the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, show organizers said.

Martina McBride and Train frontman Pat Monahan will perform their new single “Marry Me” as the couple marry onstage in what is thought to be a first live wedding during an awards show.

Davidson lost her husband Paul in a drowning accident in 2009 when she was 29-years-old and pregnant with their second child. She founded a support group for young widows and widowers in her Washington Township hometown, where she met Tucci, whose wife Danielle had died in the same year from thyroid cancer, leaving him with a young son.

The pair became friends, supported each other and later fell in love. They were picked to be married on the awards show by McBride.

“When I was asked to perform ‘Marry Me’ with Pat on the ACM‘s, the first thought that popped into my head was, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we actually had a couple get married live on the show while we sang the song?’ I think it’s so special that we will be witnessing the union of these two wonderful people and that we will all be sharing that moment together,” McBride said.

McBride is nominated for female vocalist of the year at the ACM awards, which will be broadcast live on Sunday on CBS. Kenny Chesney leads the nominations with nine, followed by Jason Aldean with six.