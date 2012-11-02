FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Key winners at the Country Music Association Awards
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Music News
November 2, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

Factbox: Key winners at the Country Music Association Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Reuters) - The 2012 Country Music Association awards were handed out in Nashville on Thursday in a ceremony broadcast live on ABC television.

Following is a list of key winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Blake Shelton

Single of the Year

“Pontoon” Little Big Town

Album of the Year

“Chief” Eric Church

Song of the Year (songwriters award)

“Over You” Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year

Blake Shelton

Vocal Group of the Year

Little Big Town

Vocal Duo of the Year

Thompson Square

Musical Event of the Year

“Feel Like A Rock Star” Kenny Chesney, duet with Tim McGraw

Musician of the Year

Mac McAnally - Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Red Solo Cup” Toby Keith

New Artist of the Year

Hunter Hayes

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.