Factbox: Key winners at the Country Music Association Awards

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Reuters) - The 2012 Country Music Association awards were handed out in Nashville on Thursday in a ceremony broadcast live on ABC television.

Following is a list of key winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Blake Shelton

Single of the Year

“Pontoon” Little Big Town

Album of the Year

“Chief” Eric Church

Song of the Year (songwriters award)

“Over You” Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year

Blake Shelton

Vocal Group of the Year

Little Big Town

Vocal Duo of the Year

Thompson Square

Musical Event of the Year

“Feel Like A Rock Star” Kenny Chesney, duet with Tim McGraw

Musician of the Year

Mac McAnally - Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Red Solo Cup” Toby Keith

New Artist of the Year

Hunter Hayes