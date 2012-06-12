FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast says uncovers coup plot
June 12, 2012 / 10:19 PM / 5 years ago

Ivory Coast says uncovers coup plot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Authorities in Ivory Coast have discovered and prevented a plot to overthrow the current government organized by exiled military officers and a close advisor to former President Laurent Gbagbo, the interior minister said late on Tuesday.

Hamed Bakayoko said the security services had arrested several participants in the alleged plot and seized documents outlining a plan topple new President Alassane Ouattara and create a transitional authority.

“One by one we’ll get them. One by one,” he said on national television, referring to individuals he said were involved but had yet to be arrested.

“I assure you that in the days to come you’re going to see events speed up.”

Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Bate Felix and Jon Hemming

