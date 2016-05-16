FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court hands win to Spokeo in class action case
May 16, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. top court hands win to Spokeo in class action case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a narrow victory to Spokeo Inc over the online people-search company’s bid to avoid a class action lawsuit for including incorrect information in its database.

The court, in a 6-2 decision, threw out an appeals court ruling in favor of lead plaintiff Thomas Robins, who sued the company in California claiming his Spokeo entry had damaged his job-seeking efforts because it contained inaccurate information. The court sent the case back to lower courts for further proceedings.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

