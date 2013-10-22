EU court: Germany has complied with 'Volkswagen law' ruling

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Germany has complied with a 2007 court ruling ordering it to water down a 1960 law giving the state of Lower Saxony veto rights over carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Europe’s top court said on Tuesday.

“Germany complied in full with the initial judgment of the court delivered in 2007,” the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (ECJ) said in its ruling.

Judges rejected arguments from the European Commission, which took Germany to court in 2005 over its so-called VW Law, saying this breached EU laws on the free movement of capital. The ruling means Germany avoids fines worth tens of millions of euros.