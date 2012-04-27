Medicaid costs weigh on Coventry; shares dive

(Reuters) - Insurer Coventry Health Care Inc CVH.N reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and issued a disappointing full-year outlook as costs from a Medicaid plan for low-income Americans weighed heavily on results, and its shares fell 11 percent.

While overall enrollment in Coventry’s Medicaid plans nearly doubled in the first quarter, costs for a plan in Kentucky were well above premiums.

Coventry said it had ended up attracting more high-cost members to the Kentucky Medicaid plan because it was offering a broader network of hospitals and other health providers as well as a prescription drug plan with no co-payment.

Shares of Coventry were down 11 percent at $29.09 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“I think people are reacting this way partly because it’s a multiyear contract so they’re wondering how long this will be an issue,” Wedbush Securities analyst Sarah James said.

Coventry, she said, also “is relatively new to Medicaid ... and they’re trying to grow rapidly in it so people are just questioning how they approach bids.”

Shares of other insurers with Medicaid contracts in Kentucky also fell. WellCare Health Plans (WCG.N) was down 4.9 percent, and Centene Corp (CNC.N) declined 3.2 percent.

Coventry’s report comes the day after larger rival Aetna Inc’s (AET.N) profit missed Wall Street’s target and said healthcare-claim costs might be about to rise, sending its shares tumbling.

The quarterly earnings of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) and WellPoint Inc WLP.N, the two biggest health insurers, exceeded expectations, and both companies raised their outlooks for the year.

Coventry said it affirmed its 2012 earnings outlook of its forecast of $3.10 to $3.30 per share.

But after digesting Coventry’s report, several analysts said the forecast suggested a steep reduction because it includes a 58-cent benefit recorded in the first quarter from releasing reserves tied to a government audit of Medicare plans for older people.

The analysts excluded the benefit from their projections.

“Accordingly, we calculate the full-year 2012 operating EPS outlook at $2.52-$2.72, $0.58 lower than before,” Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Borsch said.

Analysts have been looking for $3.26 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aetna shares fell 3 percent after Coventry’s report, while Medicaid specialists Molina Healthcare (MOH.N) and Amerigroup AGP.N were down 2.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Coventry’s first-quarter net income rose to $170.7 million, or $1.20 per share, from $110.2 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the Medicare reserve release, earnings of 62 cents per share were a penny shy of the analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $3.69 billion, about $200 million ahead of estimates. The company’s enrollment jumped about 16 percent to 5.26 million, as Medicaid enrollment nearly doubled to 924,000.

Through Thursday, Coventry shares had risen more than 7 percent this year, less than the 12 percent climb for the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Payor index .HMO of health insurers.