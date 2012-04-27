FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Covidien beats estimate on higher medical devices sales
April 27, 2012 / 11:37 AM / 5 years ago

Covidien beats estimate on higher medical devices sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Covidien Plc’s COV.N quarterly results topped market estimates, helped by strong sales at its largest medical devices segment, and the company maintained its full-year sales growth outlook.

The healthcare products and medical device maker “remains comfortable” with its earlier sales growth forecast of 1 to 3 percent for 2012, Covidien said in a statement on Friday.

January-March net income rose to $497 million, or $1.02 per share, from $455 million, or 91 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Covidien earned $1.05 per share. Revenue rose 5 percent to $2.95 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, on revenue of $2.90 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of medical devices rose 7 percent to $2.00 billion, while pharmaceuticals sales rose 4 percent to $508 million.

Shares of the company closed at $54.74 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

