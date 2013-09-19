FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2013 / 10:45 AM / 4 years ago

Covidien to cut costs by outsourcing, consolidating plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Covidien Plc COV.N said it would cut costs by outsourcing services to low-cost locations and consolidating manufacturing and distribution centers.

The company said it expects to record related charges of about $350 million to $450 million, most of which will be incurred by the end of fiscal 2018.

Covidien said the restructuring, which has been approved by its board, is expected to save about $250 million to $300 million annually, with savings beginning in fiscal 2014 and accelerating in fiscal 2015.

The company expects a large portion of the restructuring to be completed by the end of fiscal 2018.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

