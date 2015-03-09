FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Concordia Healthcare to buy some assets of Covis Pharma for $1.2 billion
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 9, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

Concordia Healthcare to buy some assets of Covis Pharma for $1.2 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Concordia Healthcare Corp (CXR.TO), which makes drugs for rare diseases and devices for diabetic patients, said it would buy some assets of privately held Covis Pharma Holdings SARL for $1.2 billion in cash.

Concordia said the drug portfolio it will acquire consists of 18 branded generic products, including generic drugs for heart diseases, neurological disorders and cancer.

Covis expects the portfolio to generate revenue of $140 million to $145 million in 2014, with gross margin of about 90 percent, Concordia said.

Concordia expects the deal to add over 50 percent to adjusted earnings in 2015.

The company reported a profit in the third quarter of 2014 after two quarters of losses. Overall it earned about $7.9 million in the first three quarters of 2014.

Oakville, Ontario-based Concordia said the drug portfolio is part of the two Covis units it is acquiring, Covis Pharma SARL and Covis Injectables SARL – both headquartered in Switzerland.

Covis Pharma Holdings, the parent company, is controlled by affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management L.P., Princeton Biopharma Capital Partners LLC and Bourne Partners.

RBC Capital Markets is Concordia’s financial adviser, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is its legal counsel.

Lowenstein Sandler LLP is Covis’ legal counsel, and Bourne Partners served its financial adviser.

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.