Compuware-controlled Covisint's shares jump 36 percent in debut

(Reuters) - Shares of Covisint Corp COVS.O jumped 36 percent to $13.57 in their market debut, valuing the cloud-based supply chain software provider, at about $494 million.

The company, controlled by business software maker Compuware Corp CPWR.O, raised about $64 million after selling 6.4 million shares at $10 each — the mid-point of its expected price range.

Covisint, which counts General Motors Co (GM.N), AT&T Inc (T.N) and Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) among its major customers, cut its IPO size to up to $81 million from $100 million last week.