FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The man who paints cows
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
May 16, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

The man who paints cows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EAST SUSSEX, UK - British painter John Marshall has spent the last decade restricting himself to just one subject: the humble cow. The paintings are big, around 2 meters and, Marshall claims, each bovine has its unique characteristics. 

    “So, if the cow is soft and nurturing that’s how I will paint it and if the cow is sort of angry and startled then I’ll try and treat that in the temperate. So, they portray a different thing and it’s the thing that is keeping them unique, keeping a sense that each one is different and it’s kind of more of an emotional portrayal than a photographic one,” said Marshall. 

    In the past 12 months he has sold around 40 canvases, which can go on sale for up to £6,000 (8,500 U.S. dollars) each and many of his paintings find their way to urban dwellers who look for a rural look in their city homes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.