5 months ago
CEFC China to buy 20 percent stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen
#Deals
March 29, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 5 months ago

CEFC China to buy 20 percent stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brokerage Cowen Group Inc's (COWN.O) shares surged 19 percent on Wednesday after Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said it agreed to acquire a stake of about 20 percent in the U.S. company for $100 million.

The deal, the latest in a series of investments by Chinese firms in U.S. companies, will also give the CEFC the right to appoint three directors to the New York-based company's board.

CEFC's announcement comes a day after U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said China's Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) had acquired a 5 percent stake in the company for $1.78 billion.

Privately held CEFC China will also provide Cowen with $175 million in debt financing, the companies said.

"This partnership will accelerate growth in Cowen's core areas of expertise: investment banking, equities, research and investment management," Cowen Chief Executive Peter Cohen said.

CEFC will pay $18 for each Cowen Class A share, representing a 29.5 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close.

The deal, which is expected to close by third quarter of 2017, will be subject to regulatory and government approvals, the companies said.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

