FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Outgoing CP Rail boss barred from hiring managers except chief of staff
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 23, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 7 months ago

Outgoing CP Rail boss barred from hiring managers except chief of staff

Allison Lampert

2 Min Read

CEO Hunter Harrison of CP answers shareholders questions during the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, May 14, 2015.Todd Korol

MONTREAL (Reuters) - The outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO), said to be in advanced talks with a partner to shake up CSX Corp (CSX.O), cannot hire any CP management except its chief of staff, according to details of an agreement published on Monday.

Hunter Harrison "cannot solicit or hire the company's employees above the level of manager," apart from chief of staff Mark Wallace, during a 36-month period, the separation agreement said.

Canadian Pacific last week announced Harrison's early departure from the railway company he led after activist fund Pershing Square tossed out the previous CEO in a 2012 proxy fight.

Harrison and former Pershing Square partner Paul Hilal are said by a source to be teaming up to invest in CSX, with Harrison playing a similar leadership role to improve the company's performance as he did at Canadian Pacific.

Under the agreement filed on Monday, Harrison would be forbidden from working for CP rivals Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) , BNSF Railway Co [BNISF.UL] and Union Pacific Railway Co.

CSX stock soared 20 percent following news of the plan.

Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Alan Crosby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.