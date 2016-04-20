FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CP Rail's CEO outlines plans to retire in near future
April 20, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

CP Rail's CEO outlines plans to retire in near future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEO Hunter Harrison of CP answers shareholders questions during the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Todd Korol

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Wednesday that he plans to step down and retire in the near future.

A spokesman for the company said Harrison plans to serve out his contract that ends in 2017.

Harrison is expected to hand over the reins to his long-time protégé and CP’s current president and chief operating officer Keith Creel.

(This version of the story corrects the headline, and corrects attribution on the timing of likely departure to spokesman)

Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

