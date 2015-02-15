FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CP Rail's train engineers, conductors go on strike: union
February 15, 2015 / 5:27 AM / 3 years ago

CP Rail's train engineers, conductors go on strike: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - CP Rail’s train engineers and conductors have gone on strike, their union said on Sunday, as a midnight deadline to reach agreement on a new contract passed.

Canada’s No. 2 railway had reached a last-minute deal with another union, Unifor, which represents maintenance workers minutes before the deadline. But it did not agree terms with Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represent more than 3,000 locomotive engineers and conductors.

“Canadian Pacific workers are now on strike,” Teamsters Canada said on its Twitter feed. A spokesman confirmed the workers had walked off the job.

Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
