AIA sells part of stake in Thai CP All: brokers
#Business News
June 29, 2012 / 10:44 AM / 5 years ago

AIA sells part of stake in Thai CP All: brokers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A panel displays the company logo of American International Assurance Co Ltd (AIA) at AIA Central building in Hong Kong August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BANGKOK (Reuters) - American International Assurance (AIA) sold some of its shares in Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, CP All Pcl (CPALL.BK), in big-lot transactions on the Thai market’s local and foreign boards on Friday, broker sources said.

AIA, part of Hong Kong-based AIA Group 12996.HK, remains a major shareholder of CP All after the stake sales, an executive at a local brokerage, which executed the big lot deals, told Reuters.

According to Thai stock exchange data, about 126.2 million shares were sold with an estimated value of about 4.5 billion baht ($143 million).

Before the deal, AIA held a 4.53 percent stake in CP All, which runs 7-Eleven stores in Thailand.

Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould

