7 months ago
Brazil's CPFL stake handover to State Grid to trigger minority buyout: source
January 23, 2017 / 7:43 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil's CPFL stake handover to State Grid to trigger minority buyout: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former shareholders of Brazil's CPFL Energia SA (CPFE3.SA) have handed over ownership of their stakes to State Grid Corp of China on Monday, which will automatically trigger a buyout of minority stakeholders, a person familiar with the matter said.

The formal handover of stakes from Camargo Correa SA and several pension funds that were CPFL Energia's majority shareholders before the June deal to State Grid was signed earlier in the day, said the person, who requested anonymity because the plan remains private.

CPFL plans to inform details of the transaction and the ensuing minority buyout in a securities filing to be published later in the day, the person said.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

