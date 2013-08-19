Ares, Ontario Teachers to buy building products maker CPG

(Reuters) - Ares Management LLC and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan said on Monday they would buy building-products maker CPG International Inc, betting on a long-awaited recovery for an industry that has lagged the rebound in the broader U.S. housing market.

Building-products makers such CPG, currently owned by private equity firm AEA Investors LP, have not seen the same growth as U.S. homebuilders in the past two years as they have faced labor shortages and a lack of financing options.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but a person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to disclose financial details publicly, said it values Scranton, Pennsylvania-based CPG at around $1.5 billion, including debt.

Reuters reported in July, based on conversations with people familiar with the matter, that Ares was bidding for CPG against three other private equity firms: TPG Capital LP, Warburg Pincus LLC and Berkshire Partners LLC.

CPG makes building supplies such as outdoor decking, porch boards and plastic restroom partitions for the residential and commercial markets.

AEA acquired CPG in 2005 from private equity firms Whitney & Co and Clearview Capital LLC for $380 million, according to a 2006 bond sale regulatory filing. AEA and co-investors put in $149 million as equity for the deal, the filing shows.

Ares and Ontario Teachers will own an equal stake in CPG, with the company’s management retaining a minority stake.

CPG, which has more than $500 million in annual revenue, filed for an initial public offering in 2011 but it never went ahead.

A sale to a private equity firm might be a better option for CPG given recent weakness in the stocks of housing companies.

Real estate investment trust American Homes 4 Rent last month priced its IPO at the low end of its expected price range.

Shares of homebuilder Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH.N) closed at $15.14 on Friday, below their January IPO price of $19.

Ontario Teachers and other Canadian funds such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec have been among the world’s most active dealmakers recently, with major bets on real estate, natural resources and infrastructure.

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal adviser and JP Morgan Securities and UBS Investment Bank were financial advisers to Ares and Teachers.

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP acted as legal adviser and Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc were financial advisers to CPG International.