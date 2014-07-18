FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada Pension Plan takes stake in European car park operator
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 18, 2014 / 7:57 PM / 3 years ago

Canada Pension Plan takes stake in European car park operator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday a subsidiary will spend 376 million euros ($508.6 million) to take a 39 percent stake in private European car-park management company Interparking, buying the stake from AG Real Estate.

The investment by CPPIB’s wholly owned subsidiary, CPP Investment Board European Holdings, reduces Belgium-based AG Real Estate’s holding to 51 percent. Existing shareholder PARKIMO has a 10 percent stake in the company, CPPIB said.

Brussels-based Interparking has operations in nine countries in Europe, consisting of 657 car parks in 350 cities, with leading market shares in Belgium and Germany.

It is the first investment in the European car parking sector by CPPIB, which manages a fund pool of more than C$219.1 billion ($204.1 billion) for Canada’s national public pension plan and is a major global player in infrastructure and real estate.

“Interparking is a good fit with our infrastructure program because of the relatively stable, predictable cash flows available through its geographically diversified portfolio of high quality car parks, and this aligns well with CPPIB’s exceptional long-term investment horizon,” Andre Bourbonnais, CPPIB’s head of private investments, said in a statement.

($1=0.74 euros)

($1=$1.07 Canadian)

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.