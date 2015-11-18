FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Chunghwa executive pleads guilty in price-fixing of cathode ray tubes
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 18, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Former Chunghwa executive pleads guilty in price-fixing of cathode ray tubes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former sales executive of Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd, Chun-Cheng (Alex) Yeh, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of CDTs, a type of cathode ray tube used to make computer monitors and other devices.

The Justice Department said that Yeh pleaded guilty on Tuesday to fixing the prices of CDTs from about May 1999 until March 2005. Court documents indicated that Yeh had been a Chunghwa executive at that time.

Yeh, a former director of sales, and others held meetings to set prices of CDTs, to allocate market share and to shut down CDT production lines when needed to reduce output, according to the 2010 indictment the Justice Department filed against him and to court documents.

Former Chunghwa chief executive Chieng-Hon Lin pleaded guilty to price-fixing in 2009 and was sentenced to nine months in prison. Yeh could be sentenced to 10 years in prison and to pay a $1 million fine.

The case is U.S. v. Chun-Cheng (Alex) Yeh, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 2010-00231.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.