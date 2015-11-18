Former Chunghwa executive pleads guilty in price-fixing of cathode ray tubes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former sales executive of Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd, Chun-Cheng (Alex) Yeh, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of CDTs, a type of cathode ray tube used to make computer monitors and other devices.

The Justice Department said that Yeh pleaded guilty on Tuesday to fixing the prices of CDTs from about May 1999 until March 2005. Court documents indicated that Yeh had been a Chunghwa executive at that time.

Yeh, a former director of sales, and others held meetings to set prices of CDTs, to allocate market share and to shut down CDT production lines when needed to reduce output, according to the 2010 indictment the Justice Department filed against him and to court documents.

Former Chunghwa chief executive Chieng-Hon Lin pleaded guilty to price-fixing in 2009 and was sentenced to nine months in prison. Yeh could be sentenced to 10 years in prison and to pay a $1 million fine.

The case is U.S. v. Chun-Cheng (Alex) Yeh, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 2010-00231.